D23 Expo 2022 kicks off today - watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase here

D23 Expo 2022 kicks off today, and it promises to be full of Disney and Marvel goodness.

This goodness will include the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase which airs today at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm UK.

You can watch the stream on the official D23 Expo website, the Disney YouTube channel, and via the Marvel YouTube channel. We have embedded the Marvel YouTube stream above.

The digital showcase will feature new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

In addition to new announcements, you can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as a sneak peek at an upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

Be sure to stick around and watch it with us.