LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the biggest launch in LEGO game history with 3.2 million sold

LEGO has announced that its latest game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, has already sold over 3.2 million copies.

Released on April 5, the game hit that figure within two weeks making it the biggest launch in LEGO game history.

In the game, you play through all nine Skywalker films and it contains the biggest roster of LEGO Star Wars characters and vehicles to date. It features new combat mechanics, an array of planets to explore, and you can choose to start at the beginning of any trilogy, including The Phantom Menace, A New Hope, or The Force Awakens.

Developed by TT Games with the Lucasfilm Games team and published by Warner Bros., The Skywalker Saga allows you to travel the galaxy using the map on your holoprojector. You will progressively unlock planets to explore along the way, and during space travel, you can engage in encounters against enemy ships.

While exploring the galaxy, you will uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid.

You can play as characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Poe Dameron and over 300 more unlockable characters from across all nine films.

Adding to the expansive roster of playable characters in the game, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the Classic Characters Pack were released for all platforms this week. The Rogue One Story Character Pack includes Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic.

The Classic Characters Pack includes classic variants of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian.

Both packs are available for standalone purchase and as part of the Character Collection (Season Pass), which contains all seven downloadable content packs with playable characters from across the Star Wars galaxy.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.