LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Cheats: Where are all the Datacard Locations?

As you save the galaxy across three iconic trilogies, the roster of LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheats offers tons of fun gameplay tweaks and bonuses that give you an edge.

Whether it's increasing the amount of Studs you collect for grinding out rewards, playing like the original LEGO games with Mumble mode, or just opting for the old classics like Big Head Mode, unlocking all of the cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga is the ultimate task to aim for.

You can unlock cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga with Studs, but you will also need to collect hidden datacards stashed around larger levels to make them fully available to play with.

What are the LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Cheats?

Studs x2 - Collected Studs are worth twice as much - 1,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Collected Studs are worth twice as much - 1,000,000 + 1 Datacard Studs x4 - Collected Studs are worth four times as much - 2,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Collected Studs are worth four times as much - 2,000,000 + 1 Datacard Studs x6 - Collected Studs are worth six times as much - 8,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Collected Studs are worth six times as much - 8,000,000 + 1 Datacard Studs x8 - Collected Studs are worth eight times as much - 48,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Collected Studs are worth eight times as much - 48,000,000 + 1 Datacard Studs x10 - Collected Studs are worth ten times as much - 384,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Collected Studs are worth ten times as much - 384,000,000 + 1 Datacard Super GNK Droid - Adds a golden, invincible, GNK Droid to your party - 1,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Adds a golden, invincible, GNK Droid to your party - 1,000,000 + 1 Datacard Porg Companion - A friendly Porg helps you in battle - 500,000 + 1 Datacard

- A friendly Porg helps you in battle - 500,000 + 1 Datacard Baguette Lightsabers - Turns lightsabers into bread - 250,000 + 1 Datacard

- Turns lightsabers into bread - 250,000 + 1 Datacard Galaxy Rave - Turns Free Play into a disco - 500,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Turns Free Play into a disco - 500,000,000 + 1 Datacard TV Mode - Adds a TV flicker to the screen - 250,000 + 1 Datacard

- Adds a TV flicker to the screen - 250,000 + 1 Datacard Hologram Mode - Gives your characters a hologram look - 500,000 + 1 Datacard

- Gives your characters a hologram look - 500,000 + 1 Datacard Retro Mode - Adds a retro effect to the screen - 250,000 + 1 Datacard

- Adds a retro effect to the screen - 250,000 + 1 Datacard GNK Civillians - Turns all civillian NPCs into GNK Droids - 1,000,000 + 1 Datacard

- Turns all civillian NPCs into GNK Droids - 1,000,000 + 1 Datacard Mumble Mode - Replaces real voices with classic LEGO Star Wars mumble sounds - unlocked

- Replaces real voices with classic LEGO Star Wars mumble sounds - unlocked Comedy Weapons - Replaces blasters with funny toys - 250,000 + 1 Datacard

- Replaces blasters with funny toys - 250,000 + 1 Datacard Rainbow Effects - Replaces attack effects with a rainbow trail - 250,000 + 1 Datacard

- Replaces attack effects with a rainbow trail - 250,000 + 1 Datacard Catina Music - Plays the Do Do Do Do Cantina Theme on a loop - 250,000 + 1 Datacard

- Plays the Do Do Do Do Cantina Theme on a loop - 250,000 + 1 Datacard Big Head Mode - Gives your characters giant heads - 500,000 + 1 Datacard

- Gives your characters giant heads - 500,000 + 1 Datacard Pew Pew - Changes blaster sound effects to "pew pew" - 500,000 + 1 Datacard

- Changes blaster sound effects to "pew pew" - 500,000 + 1 Datacard Universal Translator - Lets any character understand any language - 500,000 + 1 Datacard

If you want things that unlock new things instantly, then we also have a page for the LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Codes.

How do you unlock cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga?

To unlock cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, go to the Extras tab of your Holoviewer (the last one on the right) and scroll down to the list of Cheats.

From here, you can see how many Studs it costs to unlock every cheat.

You can also see how many Datacards you need to unlock the cheats too. Datacards are rare items hidden around the larger levels in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

They’re found all throughout the three trilogies, so you don’t have to worry about picking any one in particular to get what you need.

Once you have got the right amount of Datacards and Studs, head into the Extras menu and cheat away!

We would recommend getting the Stud 2x and higher cheats first and whenever you can unlock them, since they will help you unlock the other cheats and characters much more quickly.

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Datacard Locations

The last piece of the puzzle for unlocking all of the cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga is Datacards.

To narrow your search down from the entire galaxy, here are the locations of all the Datacards we’ve found for unlocking cheats.

Mos Espa

The Datacard is in a hidden storeroom behind Anakin's house. Either jump over the top or go around the back.

You find the Datacard in the top left corner of the level in a secret back room. Drop down over the side of the walkway to get then, then use two characters to stand on the buttons either side of the laser barrier to open it.

Jundland Wastes

This Datacard requires a little bit of parkouring to get to, but it's easy to grab overall. Go to the area of the map where the Datacard is located and scale the walls below it.

There is a wall with various ledges to jump between. When at the middle ledge along the top, you can jump up onto the cliff edges. A little more jumping up these, and the Datacard will be at the top.

Mos Eisley

The Mos Eisley Datacard is placed cosily under an awning and you'll need to use the power of a Jedi to get to it. Using the moveable crates around the area, place three of them below the Datacard.

Climb up the crates and jump at the Datacard to grab it!

Great Temple

The Datacard here is on a bridge in the centre of the building.

First, go to the small bridge on the far side of the Datacard (from the entrance). Use a Jedi to position a box here so you can jump atop it, and there will be some ledges you can grapple up using a character such as Leia.

Grapple up, and the Datacard is all yours.

Hoth

Fortunately, this Datacard is easy to grab. In the Main Hanger, you'll see the Datacard on a hanging platform above you. At the back of the room, there is some ledges along the side to grapple along.

Grapple up these and onto the bridge, from there, you can grapple between the hanging platforms until you reach the Datacard!

Dragonsnake Bog

You'll need someone who can grapple for this Datacard. In the south of Dragonsnake Bog, the Datacard is atop a very thin branch.

On the far side, there are some ledges to grapple up to.

Do this, jump up once more, and you'll have collected the Datacard.

Cloud City

For this one, you'll need to have started Episode 7 and learnt how to use Scavenger tools. Once this is done, the Datacard is behind a blocked passage. Shown below, you can jump down to the door from the balcony above.

When outside the door, use your chosen Scavenger character to blast through the door and collect the Datacard!

Endor Ewok Village

Go to the Datacards location on the map, and scale down the tree to the very bottom. Look slightly up and across from you, and there is a target to shoot obscured by some branches. Shoot the branches, and then the target.

An opening will now appear in the tree. Hop inside to grab the Datacard!

Niima Outpost

To get the Datacard, jump up to the top of the silo and climb down the ladder. It's in the top left corner of the level.

Maz's Castle

Behind where you land the Millennium Falcon, there's a Datacard hidden in the water by the shore. Grapple up the nearby pole with Finn and stand on the button to make it surface.

If you need more help in LEGOland, here's every character you can unlock in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga.