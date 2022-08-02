If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
If you pre-purchased Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on Steam in these regions, you will want to cancel and re-order it

The title was incorrectly priced in certain markets.
Valve has announced it made a regional pricing error for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and has rectified the issue.

According to the company, the pricing error affected the following countries: Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK.

Other markets have not been affected.

With the issue fixed, Valve said that pre-purchase customers in the above markets should cancel their pre-purchase to receive a full refund.

You can then pre-purchase the game again to receive the corrected lower price point before August 12 to receive some early unlock bonuses.

The early unlock bonus pack comes with three Spider-Man suits: the Iron Spider Suit, Spider-Punk Suit, and the original Velocity Suit. An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget is also included alongside five extra skill points to spend on upgrades.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will arrive on PC on August 12 via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Miles Morales will come to PC this fall.

