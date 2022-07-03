Sony gets serious about PC gaming with its new lineup of monitors and headpones

Sony has revealed a new line of hardware called Inzone that's targeting the world of PC gaming.

Late last month, Sony revealed a trio of new headsets and a couple of new monitors, which certainly makes it seem like the company is ready to get serious about PC gaming again. The new lineup of tech, called Inzone, seeks to deliver "features that will immerse gamers into the action with total focus," according to a press release.

First is the Inzone M9, a gaming monitor with HDR, 4K resolution, and "Full Array Local Dimming," which is just fancy talk that means you can change the brightness on specific sections of the screen. Which in turn helps you get better detail from your images. The monitor also has a 144Hz refresh rate, an IPS screen to get those rich colours, and "1ms Gray to Gray response time for quicker reactions."

And for those who want an even higher refresh rate, there's the Inzone M3, which features Full HD 240Hz, also with 1ms GtG.

Then there's the three new headsets, the Inzone H9 with 32 hours of battery life, the H7 which has 40 hours, and the H3, which is wired. All three feature a flexible, flip-up boom mic, complete with a mute function.

The H9 and H7 "both have a unique shape that allow the headphones to reproduce extremely high frequency sounds with high compliance, as well as authentic low frequencies for an immersive gaming experience."

If you live somewhere quite noisy, the H9 headset will be your best bet, as it has multiple noise cancelling microphones to block out any outside sound.

You can also download the Inzone Hub, a piece of software that connects to your headphones and can activate 360 spatial sound, to better hear things like footsteps and movements.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, the M9 monitor has auto HDR tone mapping, which can work with a PS5 to "automatically recognise the monitor during initial setup and optimise HDR settings."

Sony did discontinue its Vaio line of computers a few years ago, but it's clearly interested in pushing back into the PC gaming market, even if it's just through accessories. After all, if it's going to put some of its biggest titles like Spider-Man on PC, Sony is obviously going to want its games to look as good as possible. And why not on its brand new hardware?