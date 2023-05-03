If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered swings onto the PlayStation Store this month as standalone purchase

Experience the web-slinging adventure on your terms.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will become available for standalone purchase on PlayStation Store later this month.

Originally, the only way to nab the game was by purchasing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition with Spider-Man Remastered.

Once available, there will be an upgrade program for owners of the original Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4. Whether you have a disc or a digital copy of the PS4 game, you will be able to upgrade to the remastered edition on PS5 for $10.

Owners of Miles Morales can still obtain Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered by upgrading to the Ultimate Edition through the main menu of the PS5 version of the game.

For those who don't fall into either category, the game can be purchased on the PlayStation Store for $49.99.

Both games are also available on PC through Steam, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on August 12, 2022, and Miles Morales arrived later on November 18.

