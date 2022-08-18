Marvel's Spider-Man PC update brings improvements to DLSS, ray tracing

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was released last Friday, and Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have released a first small patch with multiple fixes and improvements.

According to the developers, the teams are working on the next patch that will be more substantial and consists of bug fixes, improvements, and additional features, based on the feedback received.

This patch fixes various ray-tracing-related crashes, improves Windows version check to prevent false positives, makes visual improvements to HBAO+, and fixes the issue where ray-traced reflections in stainless steel were rendered distorted.

The teams made several visual improvements to NVIDIA DLSS. This patch fixed an issue that could freeze the game if the player would switch between graphics presets during cut-scenes, and Side Mission popups have been fixed and will no longer stretch when playing in a widescreen resolution.

The patch also makes improvements related to stability issues when using Alt-Tab, and fixes various visual glitches.

Known issues include ray-tracing options being unavailable in the menu even with compatible hardware, ray-tracing being disabled when hardware or drivers are incompatible, and when the DirectX 12 Agility SDK is not functional.

Some players are having issues progressing during the Spider-Hack Mission, and this frame rate-related bug only occurs when well above 60 FPS. Until the team addresses the issue, you can use the following workaround: restart the latest checkpoint, go to the Graphics Menu, and set the game to Exclusive Fullscreen and the Refresh Rate to 60Hz. You should now be able to progress. Afterward, you can switch back to your preferred settings.

Some players have reported being unable to take a photo of the Empire State Building, blocking progression. So far, this issue has only been able to be reproduced on Intel GPUs. Intel is investigating the issue.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was released for PC on August 12, and Miles Morales will come to PC this fall.