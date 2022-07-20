Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC features and specs detailed

Sony and Insomniac Games have provided details for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Details include information on graphics features and a list of PC specs covering various options.

Insomniac said its goal with Spider-Man Remastered on PC was to create a "visual stunner" with extensive configurability available to those with varying hardware.

On PC, the game features ray-traced reflections with varying quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail.

The game supports Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia DLAA, the latter of which is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers with GPU headroom to spare.

You can choose from numerous display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and Nvidia Surround multi-monitor setups. It also allows you to choose other rendering systems such as SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. The game supports windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

In addition to PC graphical features, there are multiple peripherals and customization options. You can use a PlayStation DualSense wireless controller, mouse and keyboard, and Steam Input. There are plenty of remapping options available, and the game will offer multiple accessibility features. It will also support achievements and cloud saves on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

If you don't have a higher-end PC, fret not: all sorts of rigs will be able to play the game in style. Read over the minimum and recommended specs and specs for various graphical preset levels below.

Interested in pre-purchasing the game? Good, because you will receive a free item pack when you pre-order.

The pack comes with an early unlock for three Spider-Man suits: the Iron Spider Suit, Spider-Punk Suit, and the original Velocity Suit. An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget is also included alongside five extra skill points to spend on upgrades.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will arrive on PC on August 12, and Miles Morales will come to PC this fall.