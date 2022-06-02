If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Mile Morales coming to PC

Insomniac Games’ critically acclaimed titles are coming to PC this year.
News by Stephany Nunneley
During the PlayStation State of Play presentation this evening, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales were announced for PC.

Developed by Insomniac Games, the series now has sold more than 33 million copies globally, as of May 15, and the PC version will no doubt add plenty more units to the figure.

The video shown this evening is being called a "tiny sample" of what to expect in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC. While tech specs will be discussed at another time, there will be PC-specific features such as adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections. More features and details will be announced later.

Nixxes Software is behind the optimization of both games.

Additional details will be shared as each game approaches the respective launch dates. For now, you can expect Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to arrive on PC on August 12, and Miles Morales will come to PC this fall.

Spider-Man Remastered on PC will include the full main story and its continued narrative in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, which features three accompanying story chapters.

Comments

