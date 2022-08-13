Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC - recommended Optimized Settings provided by Digital Foundry

Digital Foundry has given Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered a go on PC, and to help you get the best experience, a chart featuring recommended Optimized Settings was provided.

If you head over through the link, you will see the chart, as well as a breakdown of how each setting affects the game for good or ill.

On PC, Marvel's Spider-Man features ray-traced reflections with varying quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail.

The game supports Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia DLAA, the latter of which is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers with GPU headroom to spare.

There are several display ratios to choose from, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and Nvidia Surround multi-monitor setups. You can also choose other rendering systems such as SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. The game supports windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

In addition to PC graphical features, there are multiple peripherals and customization options. You can use a PlayStation DualSense wireless controller, mouse and keyboard, and Steam Input with plenty of remapping options available.

Read over the minimum and recommended specs here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released for PC on August 12, and Miles Morales will come to PC this fall.