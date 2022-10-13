Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits PC on November 18

Sony has announced a November 18 release date for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC.

Along with the release date, the enhancements and customizable settings made by Nixxes Software have been revealed for the game.

Similar to the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the game features many enhancements, and supports a broad range of hardware configurations.

You can enjoy ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels and newly added ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon. This means you can expect realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness which enhances visual fidelity.

The game is fully optimized for ultra-wide gaming and supports ultra-wide aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 when using triple monitor setups. Similar to Spider-Man Remastered, the cinematics in Miles Morales were been adapted to be "fully viewable" in aspect ratios up to 32:9.

It also supports Nvidia DLSS 3 for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, which combines DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and Reflex to boost frame rate. Nvidia DLSS 2 and DLAA are also supported.

There are many different customization options as well located in the graphics menu. Here, you will find plenty of presets and quality levels to choose from such as texture quality, filtering, level of detail, crowd and traffic density, FoV, windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

You can have a look at the recommended specifications for a variety of graphical presets below.

The game also features customizable control options for the mouse and keyboard, and controllers, and with a PlayStation DualSense controller on a wired USB connection, you’ll experience adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response. And with Steam Input support, you can use a variety of peripherals for remapping options.

You can pre-order the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99/€49.99, and doing so will unlock a Two-suit pack which includes the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, and Into the Spider-Verse Suit. Pre-orders also unlock early access to the Gravity Well gadget, and three Skill Points from the start of the game.