GTA Online Weekly Update (May 12) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We’ve finally arrived at the May 12 GTA Online weekly update, which means GTA Online players can expect a deluge of discounts, mission bonuses, prize rides and free stuff all up for grabs for the next seven days. This week, there's blood on the streets of Los Santos as massive bonuses have been applied to free play events. So get out there and start causing trouble!

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Verlierer - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Street Races for three days in a row.

This super fast ride can be yours after just a few well-driven races!

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Ardent, which can normally only be found at Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,150,000.

With a beautiful silver paint job, there's no reason not to hit the slots this week.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Hakuchou Drag and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Sometimes two wheels are better than four, and that's especially true with the Hakuchou Drag

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trials can be found over in the Route 68. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:19.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

4x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Freemode events

To help players keep the money flowing in, these freemode events will also be popping up. That means you won’t have to wait long at all to make a profit.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Motor Wars

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, we’re getting no free clothing this week in GTA Online, so you’ll to go out and buy your own new threads this time around.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

40% off:

RC Tank ($1,365,000)

Scramjet ($2,777,040 - $2,088,000)

Slamtruck ($786,000)

Cuban 800 ($144,000)

30% off:

Manana Custom ($647,500)

Chimera ($147,000)

Thruster ($2,560,250 - $1,925,000)

Vindicator ($441,000)

Toros ($348,600)

Free Log-in Rewards

Unfortunately, there are no free rewards for logging in this week.

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.