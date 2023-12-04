If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Rockstar sneakily told us GTA 6's first trailer date months ago

It was right under our noses the whole time.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke
Turns out that the first trailer date for GTA 6 has been hiding in almost plain sight, for a good few months.

Ever since Rockstar confirmed GTA 6, or whatever it ends up being called, back in February, fans of the series have been speculating as to when we might get a first trailer. Sure, sometimes theories had strong conspiracy theories vibes, but at least most people were just having a bit of fun. As it turns out, though, some fans were actually right about one theory: back in June, a shirt released in GTA Online just called GTAV Anniversary was released that had fans wondering if it was a GTA 6 hint. It hid a cypher which revealed a cryptic message, "ONEDAYWILLREVEALALL," and at the time some thought it meant an announcement for the sequel game would come on GTA 5's tenth anniversary on September 17.

However, back in October, one fan noticed how the shirt had a particular numerical sequence that they thought was pointing towards a trailer date, those set of numbers being 12523, i.e. December 5, 2023 (thanks, GamesRadar). Turns out that said fan was dead on, as obviously last week Rockstar confirmed that the first trailer for GTA 6 would in fact be arriving December 5, at 9am ET/ 2pm GMT. Looking at the shirt, there are a whole bunch of numbers to be found on it, so it would have been understandable to take the speculation with a pinch of salt. But with all of the other weird things about the shirt, it sure does seem like Rockstar was trying to tell us about the trailer for a long while now.

Of course, we still have to wait pretty much an entire day until we actually get to see the next big entry in one of the most successful game series of all time, but luckily for you we've listed out 10 things we've spotted in the teaser image for the trailer (yes, we are serious journalists, why do you ask?)

