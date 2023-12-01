The GTA 6 trailer is out... on December 5

A date has finally been revealed for the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Fans won't have to wait long, as it's set to drop on December 5. That's just 4 days until we get our first look at GTA 6 folks.

The news was broken via the official Rockstar Games Twitter account, which posted a simple image featuring the Rockstar logo and the reveal date. A tiny tease, but enough to set the internet on fire.

For those eager to watch it as soon as it goes live, it's is set to release at 9AM ET. That's 6AM PT, and 3PM CET. As such, American fans will have to get up nice and early to catch it as it goes up, whereas us Europeans can thankfully just tab out from work to give it a watch.

This comes at the tail end of various exciting updates surround GTA 6 in recent weeks. After journalist Jason Schrier reported that a trailer was on the horizon, this was officially confirmd by Rockstar soon after, comencing a massive hype train over what could be the biggest game launch of all time.

pic.twitter.com/BguwiJokQt — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 1, 2023

There's no word quite yet on exactly what we're expecting from this trailer, so the only thing we can do right now is hang tight and wait. Whether or not this will be a cinematic trailer or a gameplay trailer remains unclear, but I for one would love to see a gameplay trailer. Getting a glimpse of what hte game will actually play and look like is exactly what us fans need after years of bogus leaks and rumours. Give it to us Rockstar!

Let us know what you hope to see in the trailer later this month below!