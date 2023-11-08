GTA 6 trailer set for December, following announcement in days, claims report

Rockstar plans to announce the highly-anticipated GTA 6 “as early as this week” with a trailer to follow before the year is out, a new report claims.

Said report, from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, cites sources familiar with the publisher’s plans as having said that the game could be announced before this week is out. The report also suggests that such an announcement will be followed-up by a GTA 6 trailer in December.

The latter would coincide with the Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, making for a pretty stylish way to celebrate hitting that milestone, if indeed it does come to pass. The proposed schedule would also closely mirror GTA 5’s reveal timing-wise, with that game having been officially announced on November 3, 2011.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has a quarterly earnings report scheduled for later today, with it currently being unclear whether a GTA 6 reveal is set to take place before or after the publishing of that report. The company’s previous earnings calls this year have been a bit coy when it comes to direct discussion of what GTA 6 will look like, though lofty financial predictions for the next couple of years have sparked a lot of speculation that the game would be arriving relatively soon.

Though, back in May, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick did say regarding GTA 6: “It needs to be something you’ve never seen before on one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto, and that’s a big challenge for the team.”

Last year’s massive leak meant that Rockstar had to acknowledge the existence of the game ahead of schedule, with a “network intrusion” having resulted in footage from early GTA 6 development builds appearing online.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you in this way,” Rockstar wrote in a statement posted to social media in the aftermath of the hack. It continues: “Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

