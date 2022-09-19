Rockstar confirms the GTA 6 leaks doing the rounds are the result of a hack

Rockstar has issued a statement earlier on the ongoing saga of the GTA 6 leaks, which resulted in heaps of videos and screenshots from the unannounced game appear online over the weekend.

While the developer, and its parent company Take-Two, moved quickly to take down as many of them on social media and video platforms as possible, the damage had already been done. Given the nature of the leaks themselves (clearly originating from development builds), it was assumed that the developer's network had been hacked.

This was, in fact, an accurate guess. In a statement posted to Twitter, the studio acknowledged the leak, confirming that it was the result of an unauthorised network breach.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," the statement reads.

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects. We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way," the developer added.

All that said, everything remains business as usual at Rockstar. Closing its statement, the developer reiterated that it will reveal the upcoming game "when it's ready." As for the hack itself, Rockstar said that we should be getting an update soon.

The most recent development in the story, prior to the statement, appears to have revealed the situation to be a ransom by someone who claims to be in position of the source code for both GTA 5, and GTA 6 - alongside other development information. The user, which posted their message on the GTA Forums, said they're looking to "negotiate a deal."