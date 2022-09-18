A lot of Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots and footage appears to leak online

What appears to be an incredibly massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak has appeared online, so be wary if you're trying to avoid spoilers.

Earlier today, a large number of videos and screenshots of what looks to be an early build of what is presumably an early build of GTA 6 have cropped up online. If these leaks are real, what has been shown lines up with what Bloomberg reported earlier this year on the upcoming sequel from Rockstar.

GTA 6, or whatever the next game in the series will be called, was confirmed to be in active development. Rockstar is yet to share any information on what the game is set to be like, but according to Bloomberg's report, the sequel will once again feature two protagonists, one being a Latina woman, a first for the series.

The game also isn't expected to release for another two years, according to those interviewed for the report. There were plans to include large parts of North and South America, though this was scaled back.

In terms of location, the game is apparently set in a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas, with plans to update the game over time. Updates will supposedly regularly add more missions and new cities, with the intention behind this strategy apparently being a way to reduce crunch leading up to release, whenever that is. More interior locations are also planned compared to previous entries, which apparently affected the game's timeline.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke about the game last month, saying that "the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment," which certainly sets up a lot of expectations for the game. Which is entirely possible, though we'll have to wait to see it in an official capacity.