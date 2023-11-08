Rockstar confirms GTA 6 trailer is coming early December

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that a GTA 6 trailer is coming in December, so you can all stop asking about it.

This news follows a recent report which claimed that the publisher could reveal the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series as early as this week, before releasing a trailer in December. As it turns out, the announcement has come today, with Rockstar having elected to put it out via a Twitter post attributed to co-founder and president Sam Houser.

In this post, Houser wrote: "We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

The Tweet also saw Houser acknowledge that this December marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, writing: "In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution." Rockstar's president went on to thank those who've played the publisher's games during that time, saying: "Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us."

The publisher had previously been a bit coy when it came to direct discussion of GTA 6 in earnings calls this year. That said, lofty financial predictions for the next couple of years had sparked a lot of speculation that the game would be arriving relatively soon. Now, we’ve seemigly got confirmation that it is inbound.

That said, it's interesting and potentially important to note that Houser didn't refer to the next entry in the series as GTA 6 in the post. As to the exact date in December when the trailer could pop up, it's also interesting to note that this year's interation of The Game Awards is set to take place on December 7, 2023, which could potentially line up with Rockstar's indicated plans.

Last year’s massive leak meant that the publisher had to acknowledge the existence of the game ahead of schedule, with a “network intrusion” having resulted in footage from early GTA 6 development builds appearing online.

If you’re now all-aboard the GTA 6 hype train, make sure to check out our GTA 6 wishlist to see if it matches what you’re hoping to see from the game.