GTA Online Halloween Jack o' Lantern Locations: How to get the Horror Pumpkin Mask and Pumpkin Tee

In GTA Online this Halloween, a huge number of Jack o' Lanterns have been added to the map, from the tops of Mount Chiliad to the streets of Los Santos. There are 200 pumpkins to collect in total, as well as a vast selection of rewards including RP, GTA$, the Horror Pumpkin Mask and Pumpkin Tee.

To help you find all the pumpkins and walk away from the Halloween event with as much loot as you can, we’ve written up this quick guide to take you through the pumpkin rewards, locations, and how to get the Horror Pumpkin Mask and Pumpkin Tee.

GTA Online Halloween Event: Jack o' Lantern rewards

For each pumpkin you collect, you’ll get either a trick or treat effect. Treats are nice, and can include some snacks, 1000 RP, £5,000, full health and armour, or a peyote transformation.

Be careful though, as you might also be victim to a random trick effect that reflects the Halloween spirit flowing through GTA Online right now. This could mean a deadly electrocution, an energy blast which will send you flying, an instant high, or an explosion that will probably kill you.

GTA Online Halloween Event: How to get the Horror Pumpkin Mask

In order to get the Horror Pumpkin Mask, you need to track down and find 10 Jack o' Lanterns in a single day. You can grab any you want of the 200 total, however we recommend sticking around central Los Santos (near the Lamar and Malcolm missions) and to grab the following 10 pumpkins, as they’re all relatively close to each other allowing you to finish up as fast as possible.

GTA Online Halloween Event: 10 easy Jack o' Lantern locations

Jack o' Lantern 1

Just East of the Malc mission on the map is a great place to start!

For your first Pumpkin, head South West from the Agent ULP mission on your map, until you reach the point marked on the map above! From there, you can find the pumpkin on the floor near the entrace to the Post Op Couriers.

Jack o' Lantern 2

Go north along the road from the Agent ULP mission

Start from the Agent ULP Mission and head north along the main road. On your right, you should see a blue piece of modern art. Beneath this, is your second pumpkin.

Jack o' Lantern 3

Left of the giant highway, in little Seoul

From the 2nd Pumpkin, drive (or fly) West past the giant highway and into Little Seoul. From there, you want to find the plaza with a swimming pool inside. to the street entrance of this plaze, you can find the 3rd pumpkin on the ground between two small palm trees.

Jack o' Lantern 4

Head North West of Little Seoul, to the main road.

From the plaza, drive a short distance North West. You'll soon come to the entrance of a movie theatre, which the 4th pumpkin sitting outside.

Jack o' Lantern 5

Drive South West, towards the Vespucci Canals, to reach the 5th Pumpkin

From the cinema drive South West towards the canals, until you reach the large Viceroy hotel. Under the purple sign, you can find the next pumpkin.

Jack o' Lantern 6

Drive to the South-Eastern most block of Canal houses.

For the 6th pumpkin and beyond, we're headed into the houses within the Vespucci canals. Drive down to the South Eastern block of houses in the canals. From here, look for the purple door next to bright yellow pillars near the centre of the housing block. There, you'll find your pumpkin.

Jack o' Lantern 7

Head to the North East edge of the Canals.

From there, drive up North East until you reach the houses bordering the canals. Here, on the water-side of the blue house, you'll find the next pumpkin.

Jack o' Lantern 8

Circle round to the north tip of the Canal houses

Head to the north side of the Canals, again staying on the water side. Keep walking until you see exterior stairs leading up the side of one of the houses there. Climb up to the first floor to find your 8th pumpkin.

Jack o' Lantern 9

the 9th pumpkin can be found on the North West corner of the canals.

Keep headed West from the 8th Pumpkin along the water until you reach a grey building encircled by a white wooden fence. Vault this small fence, and you'll find the 9th pumpkin on the floor by the door.

Jack o' Lantern 10

For the final pumpkin, head right to the centre of the Vespucci Canals. Once there, look for a yellow road-side sign that reads "Wolf's 555-0161" in big letters. There's a staircase next to this sign, with you pumpkin at the top by a door.

GTA Online Halloween Event: How to get the Pumpkin Tee

