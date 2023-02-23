GTA Online Weekly Update (February 23) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

November 3 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although is packing a lot of value for the car collectors out there! This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online February 23 weekly update, there's not a huge amount of exciting new content, but there are some elusive liveries available to those with spare cash and garage space.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

It's kinda cute, if you're into that kind of thing.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Weevil - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in 5 Street Races for two days in a row.

Podium Car

With a fancy new livery too!

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Previon, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,490,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

A brilliant sports car if you've got the cash.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Bravado Banshee Sports and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Emerus

Paragon R

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Hermes

ETR1

Tahoma Coupe

FMJ

Yosemite

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Galileo Park. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:05.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Offence Defence Adversary Mode

2x Goods can be gained from the following missions:

Steal Nightclub Goods Mission

2x GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Nightclub Popularity

2x Popularity can be gained from the following missions:

Nightclub Management Missions

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, there are no free clothign unlocks this week.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

35% off:

Nightclubs, renovations and upgrades

25% off:

FMJ ($1,312,500)

Komoda ($1,275,000)

ETR1 ($1,496,250)

Surfer Custom ($442,500)

Tahoma Coupe ($1,125,000)

Yosemite ($363,750)

10% off:

Weapon Van stock, including railgun

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.