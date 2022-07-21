GTA Online Summer DLC 2022: Release Date, Trailer, and Vehicles

The GTA Online Summer update is lining up to the biggest content patch we’ve seen come to the game in some time. Titled “The Criminal Enterprises” players will have plenty of new missions, cars, and other violent delights to indulge in. Whether you want a breakdown of everything we know about The Criminal Enterprises, or just the summer update release date, we’ve got you covered.

This guide will take you through each and every important aspect of the upcoming update that we know about, dedicated a section to each one. Using the quick menu below, or scrolling through the old fashioned way, you can find out about anything and everything coming to GTA Online this July!

Watch the Summer update trailer here!

When is the GTA Online Summer Update release date?

The GTA Online Summer Update is releasing on July 26, 2022.

Specific release times aren’t usually announced for GTA Online updates, but since The Contract went live early in the morning in the US back in February, it’s best to plan for an early start if you want to jump in as soon as possible!

What new vehicles are coming in the summer update?

Another ride to add to the collection!

There is no official list of new vehicles coming In the GTA Online Summer Update right now, however by scanning through the new trailer, we can pick out a few rides that we’ve never seen before.

The first and most impressive looking has to be the motorbike with the frontal miniguns attached, which we see mow down a bunch of people roughly half way through the trailer

There’s also a fancy new muscle car we see on a display stand paired with a luscious looking white and black paint scheme.

If power is what you want, we get a look at a pimped up 4x4 pulling up to what looks like the start of a street race too. Equipped with some heavy duty frontal lighting and a slick red paint job, it’s an impressive looking ride.

We also catch a brief glimpse at a flyable drone soaring through the sky, which surely counts as a new vehicle, right?

What new missions are coming in the summer update?

Wonder what's inside?

We can get a good idea of the sort of missions we can expect from the GTA Online Summer Update from the trailer, the most exciting of which has to be a new adversary mission on Cayo Perico! It’s about time we had something to do other than rob the place blind!

Also, throughout the trailer, there’s plenty of discussion around oil companies making tons of cash due to the ongoing oil shortages. Paired with footage of us cutting through shipping containers are flying them away with the help of a Cargobob, it’s safe to say we’ll be scrapping some of those profits for ourselves!

What new activities are coming in the summer update?

New races, in nicer climates.

We know for sure that in the Summer Update, players will be able to far more if they’re an owner of a business, bike club, nightclub owner and more. There will be more ways to interact with your chosen enterprise in ways that’ll make them more than passive money generators.

In addition, the MK II missiles are being nerfed, so while not an actual new activity, why don’t you hop in a jet and shoot down some griefers now that their favourite weapon has had its claws taken out. You won't make much money, but it’ll be mighty gratifying.

What new clothes are coming in the summer update?

Dress like a walking tank, for when you need to be one.

From the new trailer, we catch a look at several distinct looks. First off, we see a player wrecking havoc while heavily decked out in futuristic attire with a minigun in hand. If you want to look like a criminal of the future, this may be the update for you.

We also see someone stare at the camera with a totally robotic face. It’s unclear whether this is something us players will be able to earn, or whether it fits snuggly on a character’s face we’ve yet to meet, but we’re certainly hoping for the former.

GTA Online Summer DLC Trailer: The Criminal Enterprises

