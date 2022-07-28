GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises - ULP Cleanup walkthrough

We’ve made it to the final stage in the Operation Paper trail, the mission chain added with the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update. This has you cleaning up loose ends back in a nefarious AI-ridden silo that has been out of power for a while now. Surely nothing can go wrong, right?

If you’re struggling with this combat heavy mission, this guide will take you through each step and provide tips as to how to get through trouble free. This includes how to kill Juggernauts, and where to find all four fuses.

Check out the Criminal Enterprise launch trailer here!

ULP Cleanup: Prep and making your way to the silo

First things first, you need to stock up on snacks and the heaviest weapons you have. This mission has a lot of combat with some tricky moments, so you’ll want to come with a full stacked assault rifle, a sniper, and explosives if you can get them. Grenade launchers and rockets are great here.

Once you actually start the mission, take the helicopter up to the silo on Mount Chiliad. Park you helicopter on the silo itself, not on the mountainside nearby. Once you’ve landed, simply pop inside the silo via the personnel entrance nearby.

Once you get inside, it’ll be hella spooky! All the lights will be off and you’ll have to resort to using a flashlight to make your way around. Inside the silo, you’ll see plenty of Juggernauts creepily standing around. Don’t waste your time and ammo trying to take them out here, simply move ahead to the main power room.

There's no danger with the power off, so don't freak out!

ULP Cleanup: Where do I find the fuses?

Once you make it to the power room, you’ll have to find four fuses to fix the generator and get the lights back on. These four fuses are spread across the silo in random locations, so you’ll have to do some pretty intense searching to find them all.

There are a few pointers that can help though:

Fuses are always found on a table or other waist-height surface , so you don’t need to scan the floor for hidden fuses.

, so you don’t need to scan the floor for hidden fuses. Fuses can be identified by shining a flashlight on them , marking them as green on your minimap. As such, have your flashlight out and on permanently until you find them all.

, marking them as green on your minimap. As such, have your flashlight out and on permanently until you find them all. Fuses can be hidden behind green wooden boxes, which are breakable. Simply bash them to pieces, or shoot them with a shotgun / assault rifle to get past and pick up the fuse.

Once you place all four fuses in, the combat section will start.

Once you have all four, head back to the fuse box and plug them all in. Once you do, the power will turn on and you’ll be able to progress into the server room where things are going to get quite hectic.

ULP Cleanup: Downloading from servers and escaping the Juggernauts

Once the power is on, head into the main conference room and start downloading server data from the four marked locations in each corner. To start the download, stand near the servers for a few seconds. You’ll be informed when this has completed and you can move to the next server.

With data downloaded from two servers, Juggernauts will start spawning. These are hugely powerful robots packing miniguns and loads of health, so we hope you brought the best guns you have for this job. Thankfully, they are limited in their respawns, so you can take your time and wipe them out one by one.

The server room is by far the trickiest room in this juggernaut gauntlet. We recommend heading upstairs to the top floor as soon as they spawn and finding angles to pick off Juggernauts where you can. If that doesn’t work, use the stairways and gaps between railings to get sneaky shots off at them with a sniper rifle. You’ll be surprised how many you can take out while totally safe.

Hand rails on the stairs are perfect for taking out Juggernauts

Once you’ve cleared the server room, you’ll have to progress back through every room back towards the entrance. The secret here really is to take your time. If there’s one piece of sage wisdom I could ever give, it’s this: there’s no quicker way to waste time than trying to save time. Don’t rush. Don’t waste your lives needlessly. The last thing you want to do is have to clear out the server room again.

ULP Cleanup: How do I kill juggernauts?

When fighting juggernauts, especially solo, you’ll want to use rocket launchers, grenade launchers, miniguns, or anything with a lot of power behind it. If you aren’t a high enough level for that, we recommend the compact grenade launcher which will two shot juggernauts.

The trick with taking out Juggernauts in Cleanup is to abuse line of sight. If you can shoot juggernauts from above, snipe their toes, or peak back and forward from a behind a corner for quick potshots without them shooting back you’re doing the right thing.

The one thing you don’t want to do is take on Juggernauts head on. A single juggernaut can wipe out your life bar within seconds, so use cover to your advantage when possible. Also, bring plenty of snacks! Miniguns will pick away at your legs, elbows, and honky nose when peaking around cover. Even when shooting blind around corners your fingers will get blown off guaranteed! Bring crisps and drinks to heal these wounds.

ULP Cleanup: How to escape mount chiliad

Once you make it outside again, you’ll be confronted by enemy helicopters. Shoot down the first one that confronts you at the silo - then run to the parachute point on your minimap. From there, jump and parachute your way down the mountain. You will be pursued by another chopper, but consistent swinging from side to side will avoid the vast amount of damage coming your way. Once you reach the street, steal a car (or take your own) and race to the hand in point. With this, the mission chain is finished!

It's largely a nice scenic end to an action-packed mission chain.

That concludes our guide on ULP Cleanup! For more guides on the update, check out our guide on how to get all 18 new Criminal Enterprises vehicles, as well as the new GTA + rewards.