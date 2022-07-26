GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises - How to get all 18 new vehicles

TheGTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update has gone live, bringing with it a selection of new vehicles for car nuts to collect. Eventually 18 will be added following the free content release, but a vast collection of them will be slowly released over the coming weeks.

To help you gather up all these new rides, we’ve created this page detailing this page detailing how to get every new vehicle added during the Summer Update, and how much they cost.

Watch the trailer for the Criminal Enterprises update here!

Conada

A new helicopter!

If you want a new helicopter, why not pick up the Conada! It’s relatively cheap compared to other aerial options, purchasable from Elitas travel for $2,450,000.

Corsita

Is there such a thing as too many sports cars?

A two door sports car, this vehicle is an incredibly fast small vehicle with a huge amount of acceleration. You can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

Top Speed: 4.3

Acceleration: 5

Braking: 2.1

Traction: 5

Greenwood

Ride in style with this brand new car.

If you want to ride in style in the Summer Update, there’s no better option than the Bravado Greenwood! It’s also ripe for upgrades and additional weapon add ons for an extra price, so pick it up from Southern San Andreas Superautos for $1,465,000.

Top Speed: 3.8

Acceleration: 3.5

Braking: 1.2

Traction: 3.4

LM87

One of the most unique looking cars added this update.

A super speedy racing car for those who liked to go fast (and don’t mind some less than ideal braking power), the LM87 can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $2.915,000.

Top Speed: 4.3

Acceleration: 4.8

Braking: 2.2

Traction: 5

Torero XO

Another sleek option!

The Torero XO is a glamourous two-door sports car purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for $2,890,000.

Top Speed: 4.3

Acceleration: 4.8

Braking: 1.9

Traction: 4.2

Omnis E-GT

Bigger, but still hella fast

If you want something a bit stockier than the other cars up for grabs, the Omnis is a great option with some nice add ons available at an additional cost. You can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

Top Speed: 4.1

Acceleration: 5

Braking: 1.7

Traction: 5

Where are the other vehicles?

GTA Online’s Summer Update isn’t releasing the full selection of 18 new vehicles at once, instead slowly releasing them over the coming weeks. As more come out, we’ll update this piece with any new cars, bikes, helicopters, planes, or otherwise added to the game!

For more guides content based on the Criminal Enterprises GTA Online update, check out our page on everything we know about the GTA Online Summer Update for links to other relavent articles!