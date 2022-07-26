GTA+ Rewards (July 2022): GTA$, Bonus RP, Discounts and More

It's July 2022, which means we have another selection of bonuses and rewards for GTA+ subscribers. This month, those who pay for this service can expect a selection GTA+ rewards, including valuable property, clothing options, a free vehicle, as well as GTA$ and RP boosts to certain mission types in GTA Online.

For those not in the know, GTA+ costs $5.99 a month (or your regional equivalent), and provides $500,000 of in-game cash alongside a shifting selection of goodies that change every month. The specifics of what you can expect in May can be found below.

You have until August 31 to net these bonuses and rewards before they are cycled out for a new selection, so be sure to sign up if these read like something you could benefit from!

GTA+ was added with the PS5 / Xbox Series X/S version of the game. Check out the trailer for that update above!

Free property upgrades

This month, GTA+ offers several upgrades for executive offices for free. As a GTA+ member you can claim the the following upgrades for your office at no extra cost by choosing them from the Dynasty 8 website:

Garage

Safe

The Garage space is an extremely useful addition to have to your offices, especially with the new cars added in the Criminal Enterprises DLC

Free vehicles

In July, GTA+ owners get a free Lampadati Corsita which is perfect for cruising the blazing hot streets of Los Santos in style. When you claim the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport, you can also get two exclusive liveries for the Corsita:

The Graphic Montage

Geometric Shapes

Cruise the streets in style.

Free Organisation Abilities

Throughout this month, GTA+ members will incur no charges for using their Organisation Abilities. These abilities include activating 'Ghost Organization' to avoid being shown on radar for a period of time, and 'Bribing Authorities' to help get your Wanted level down.

GTA$ and RP bonuses

For the entire month, GTA+ owners receive 50% GTA$ and RP

Free clothing

for, the brand new set of missions added as part of the Summer 2022 DLC update

Owners of GTA+ get a trio of new clothing items this month:

Gold Beat Off Earphones

Apricot Perseus Hat

Apricot Perseus Track Pants

Set new fashion trends with the Apricot Perseus Hat and Pants.

Other unlocks

In addition to all of the above, owners of GTA+ in July get special deals on their Shark Cards. On all sizes of Shark Cards, GTA+ members get an extra 15% on top of their purchased amount. Also, members who own an Excecutive Office and have access to Special Cargo have an increased chance of finding Special Items during this month's reward period.

