GTA+ Rewards (July 2022): GTA$, Bonus RP, Discounts and More

GTA+ Rewards (July 2022): GTA$, Bonus RP, Discounts and MoreAnother month, another wave of valuable rewards for GTA+ subscribers
It's July 2022, which means we have another selection of bonuses and rewards for GTA+ subscribers. This month, those who pay for this service can expect a selection GTA+ rewards, including valuable property, clothing options, a free vehicle, as well as GTA$ and RP boosts to certain mission types in GTA Online.
For those not in the know, GTA+ costs $5.99 a month (or your regional equivalent), and provides $500,000 of in-game cash alongside a shifting selection of goodies that change every month. The specifics of what you can expect in May can be found below.
You have until August 31 to net these bonuses and rewards before they are cycled out for a new selection, so be sure to sign up if these read like something you could benefit from!
- Free property upgrades
- Free vehicles
- Free Organisation Abilities
- GTA$ and RP bonuses
- Free clothing
- Other unlocks
Free property upgrades
This month, GTA+ offers several upgrades for executive offices for free. As a GTA+ member you can claim the the following upgrades for your office at no extra cost by choosing them from the Dynasty 8 website:
- Garage
- Safe
The Garage space is an extremely useful addition to have to your offices, especially with the new cars added in the Criminal Enterprises DLC
Free vehicles
In July, GTA+ owners get a free Lampadati Corsita which is perfect for cruising the blazing hot streets of Los Santos in style. When you claim the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport, you can also get two exclusive liveries for the Corsita:
- The Graphic Montage
- Geometric Shapes
Free Organisation Abilities
Throughout this month, GTA+ members will incur no charges for using their Organisation Abilities. These abilities include activating 'Ghost Organization' to avoid being shown on radar for a period of time, and 'Bribing Authorities' to help get your Wanted level down.
GTA$ and RP bonuses
For the entire month, GTA+ owners receive 50% GTA$ and RPfor Operation Paper Trail, the brand new set of missions added as part of the Summer 2022 DLC update.
Free clothing
Owners of GTA+ get a trio of new clothing items this month:
- Gold Beat Off Earphones
- Apricot Perseus Hat
- Apricot Perseus Track Pants
Other unlocks
In addition to all of the above, owners of GTA+ in July get special deals on their Shark Cards. On all sizes of Shark Cards, GTA+ members get an extra 15% on top of their purchased amount. Also, members who own an Excecutive Office and have access to Special Cargo have an increased chance of finding Special Items during this month's reward period.
