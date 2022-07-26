GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises - ULP Counter Intelligence walkthrough

If you’ve jumped a decent way into the new GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update for GTA Online, you’ve likely reached the ULP: Counter Intelligence mission. This second step in the brand new line of secret service missions has you (and three others) getting to the bottom of the current surge in oil prices.

To help you progress through this stage of the mission line as quickly as possible, we’ve written out this quick walkthrough guiding you through each step. This includes how to hack the drones, how to diffuse the bomb, and how to lose the cops in the final chase.

Check out the Criminal Enterprise launch trailer here!

ULP Counter Intelligence Walkthrough: How do I hack the drones?

The first thing you’ll need to do is drive to two drones in Los Santos, and hack them so you can triangulate the location of their pilots. This part is simple, simple make you way over to the two drones marked on your map, and park next to them.

Once you’ve made it, you’ll get a prompt to hack the drone. All you have to do is stay within their range while the hack is in process, and you’ll be finished in no time. Repeat this for the second drone, then the next stage of the mission will start.

Next, drive down to the motel marked on your map. You’re looking to enter a motel room on the second floor, so climb up the blue staircase by the entrance, and make your way inside. Once in, you’ll see a computer that you need to hack into.

Once you reach the motel, go ahead and walk inside!

As you do so, you’ll be locked inside and the room will fill with gas. Don’t panic. This is meant to happen, and you’ll wake up inside an unmarked van surrounded by police. This is where the fun starts.

ULP Counter Intelligence Walkthrough: How do I defuse the bomb?

As you wake up you’ll see a bomb to your left which must be defused before you can make your escape. Simply look at the bomb, and you’ll get a prompt to defuse it. You’ll then be brought to a defusal minigame where you need to direct lasers across a trigger mechanism - dodging red balls while taking out all the blue ones in the process.

This is what a completed minigame looks like!

To do this, you need to select several internal panels that reflect the laser beam and rotate them. This will redirect the beam towards different locations, which is what you use to destroy blue balls. Once you’ve destroyed them all, the bomb will be defused and you’ll be out of danger…for now.

ULP Counter Intelligence Walkthrough: How do I escape the cops?

With the bomb defused, all you have to do is escape the cops and deliver the van to the drop off point in the Grand Senora Desert. Start off by leaving the back of the van, and getting into the drivers seat. From there, drive like hell north towards the marked location on your map. Don’t worry about losing the police for now, you’ll get a prompt to do so when you get close.

Book it!

The van itself is quite tanky, but police will try and run you off the road and shoot you to death. If you’re playing solo, try and stay ahead of them and focus on avoiding crashing as this will make it far easier for you to get shot and killed. If you’ve got a free moment, try and shoot out police wheels or drivers to lessen the danger.

As soon as you see desert, go off road to lose the cops.

Once you've been prompted to lose the police, drive off road and hide in the desert. The van is quite good off road, unlike cop cars, so hang out in the sand until the coast is clear. Then, just drive on over to the marked location and collect your $40,000!

That concludes our guide on ULP Counter Intelligence! For more guides on the update, check out our guide on how to get all 18 new Criminal Enterprises vehicles, as well as the new GTA + rewards.