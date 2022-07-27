GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises - ULP Extraction walkthrough

With ULP Extraction, you’ve made it to the third mission step in the Operation Paperclip mission chain in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update! This time, you’ll have to track down and find a missing agent who was investigating the skyrocketing oil prices. What could go wrong?

In this quick guide, we take you through each and every step to the mission, including how to find the agent, how to rescue the agent without getting murdered, and the escape.

ULP Extraction Walkthrough: Where do I find the agent?

The first thing you’ll have to do is head to the agent’s garage. Once inside, you need to look for clues. Do a perimeter around the room, checking green boxes, files, and laptops as you walk around. Once you’ve searched them all, you’ll get a call to break into the agent’s car in the centre of the room, which will then mark your map with all three mission locations.

Check documents, laptops, and green boxes for clues!

We found her in the middle of a firefight at the northmost point at Sandy Shores, south of the lake. Head there first, and you shouldn’t have to search around the other two spots.

ULP Extraction Walkthrough: How to save the agent?

The area is hot with infinite spawning gang members, as such you can’t really wipe them all out first. You need to get in and out quickly. The agent we’re looking for can be found right in front of the ruined building at the centre of the target area.

The agent will be crouching right here (circled)

We recommend you approach from the north corner of the mission area. That way, you’re sneaking by most of the gang members and cops shooting it out. Walking towards the centre, you’ll walk by an off-roader. Get inside, then reverse to the agent’s location.

Once you get a notification that you’ve found them, beep your horn close to their location and they will run into your car. Police and gang members should still be largely busy with each other, which means you should be able to race off quickly without getting your head blown off. If you do die, the quick restart places you right outside the battle, so no worries.

When you arrive, a big fight will be in progress.

ULP Extraction Walkthrough: How do I escape with the agent?

From there, all you have to do is race towards the mission end! In the car you entered earlier, immediately race away from the massive gunfight you found the agent in. That’s where you’re most likely to get shot and killed, so the quicker you get away the better.

Once you get close via the highway on the way to the hospital, you’ll be asked to lose the cops. If you’re in that off roader we mentioned earlier, you can literally hook right and drive up and around the hills north of Vinewood. Lurk around the brush until the police are gone, then drive on down to the hospital. Otherwise, lose the police as would you usually, hide under a bridge, or in a dark alley.

That wraps up our guide on ULP Extraction!