GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises - how to get the Precision Rifle

With the release of the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises Update in GTA Online, two new weapons have been added to the game that can help bolster up your arsenal: The Precision Rifle and the rumoured M16 Service Carbine. For those out there who want to cause havoc from a distance, the Precision Rifle is a must have weapon.

As such, we’ve created this guide on how to get the Precision Rifle. We've also briefly written about what it's used for, and how good it is, so give it a read if you're curious about this latest entry into the GTA Online weapon rack.

Check out the Criminal Enterprise launch trailer here!

GTA Online: How to get the Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle is the easiest weapon to acquire in the Criminal Enterprises update. Simply travel down to the closest Ammunition store, and you’ll find it in the sniper rifle section. It sells for 450,000 GTA$, so you’ll need a chunky wallet to walk out with it.

It's pricey, but darn good

It’s a super powerful, super accurate sniper rifle able to take enemies out easily from a distance. It’s also perfect for several of the new Operation Paper Trail missions added in this update, including ULP: Intelligence and ULP: Asset Seizure.

GTA Online: When will the M16 Service Carbine be added

At the start of this piece, we mentioned the M16 Service Carbine as the second new weapon, so you may be wondering how to get that to! Unfortunately, this weapon has yet to be added to the game. We do know how to get it thanks to data miners, but as of right now it's unobtainable.

What we do know is that it's not a gun you can buy. Instead, you'll need to hunt down different weapon parts at crime scenes spread across the map. Once this has been added to the game, we'll have a guide freshly written explaining how to get it in detail!

With that, we’ve reached the end of our guide on how to get the Precision rifle! Once more content is added to the game, we’ll update this piece as soon as possible!

For more GTA Online Criminal Enterprises guides, check out our walkthrough of the ULP missions, as well as our recap of current GTA + rewards.