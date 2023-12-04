If you’re absolutely bursting to see GTA 6’s first trailer, then don’t panic, because here’s where you’ll need to go to catch it as soon as it arrives.

The internet has been well and truly set on fire by Rockstar over the past couple of weeks, thanks to a couple of tweets that’ve gradually revealed more details about and teased what to expect from GTA 6’s first trailer. If you’re one of the millions all ready to put their lives on pause the moment it drops, then here’s where you’ll need to go to catch GTA 6 Trailer 1.

GTA 6 Trailer Release Time

To watch GTA 6’s first trailer, you can tune in to Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel via the link below at 9AM ET/2PM GMT on Tuesday December 5, 2023. The trailer is already visible as a preview, since Rockstar has scheduled it up to premiere at exactly the times noted above, so all you’ll have to do is click play.

Or, you can head over to our mammoth GTA 6 info page, where we’ve embedded that same page in exactly the same fashion alongside all of the other key information we’ve learned about the game so far. Either way, you’ll be primed and ready to enjoy some great GTA 6 trailer goodness.

Based on the trailer’s metadata, we know that it’ll be 91 seconds long - that’s one minute and 31 seconds - long. As noted by GTA VI Community on Twitter, that’d be a little bit longer than the first trailers put out by the publisher for GTA 4, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

What we’ll see within that time remains to be seen, though if previous reports are accurate, we’ll likely be getting a look at a modern-day iteration of Vice City and possibly a bit of the area surrounding it. The same report suggested that the game’s main story will revolve around a ‘Bonnie and Clyde’-style duo, so we could be in line for some shots of stores and/or banks being held up in between lots of scene setting.

Last month, we spoke to two video game industry analysts to get their thoughts on just how big will GTA 6 be and whether it’ll have the chance to break sales records in a similar manner to its predecessor GTA 5.

“The impact of Grand Theft Auto reverberates around the business,” GamesIndustry.biz’s Chris Dring told us, “Every games publisher will be watching that trailer to see when the game might land, because they will need to know when not to launch whatever they're doing. If you're not a fan of Grand Theft Auto, it's going to be a very boring month."

If you’ve finished watching the trailer and are craving more GTA 6, make sure to check out our list of five things it should keep and five things it should skip to see if it matches what you’re hoping to see from the game.