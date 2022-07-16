Ghost of Tsushima has sold close to 10 million units

Ghost of Tsushima has done rather well for itself, having sold 9.73 million units since its release in July 2020.

The figures were reported overnight by Sony and the game's developer Sucker Punch Productions.

Last we heard earlier this year, the game had sold over 8 million units, which was up by 3 million units from the 5 million reported in November 2020.

Its continued popularity should come as no surprise since it was a hit with both critics and consumers alike. Matter of fact, the game was PS4's fastest-selling, first-party original IP debut. Within three days of availability, it sold over 2.4 million units globally.

Along with news of banner sales, Sucker Punch also provided some interesting gameplay stats.

According to the studio, in the last two years, 78 million photos were taken, 75.18 million foxes have been petted, 91.4 million Legends Mode missions were played, 998.5 million standoffs have occurred, and 540.8 million duels were started.

Players have rested at 94.76 million onsens, and gameplay hours equate to 6437.4 years.

If you want more Ghost of Tsushima in your life, you may just get it.

While Sucker Punch isn't actively working on further patches for the game, it could be in the process of developing the sequel - if the unannounced open world stealth game it's working on is indeed a follow-up.

There's also a Ghost of Tsushima film in the works with John Wick's Chad Stahelski directing.

Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz are producing through 87Eleven Entertainment. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce it, and Sucker Punch Productions will serve as Executive Producers.