Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut can turn your PC into a PS5, well, sort of

You just never know what's coming next in the world of gaming, do you? Well, aside from layoffs. We already knew the director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima was coming to PC on May 16, but it turns out it'll be doing more than just letting you stab some fellas with a big samurai sword. It's gonna be the first game to use a new PlayStation overlay, which basically makes a lot of stuff you'll be used to seeing on your PS5 over to PC.

Because, after all, why wouldn't you want to be able to see which PlayStation trophies you're earning while you're deliberately playing the game, which has been available on PlayStation consoles for a good while now, via a totally different platform.

As outlined in a new PlayStation blog post the PC version of the game, which comes with both Legends mode and the Iki Island expansion, is "the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay."

Basically if you're on a PC that's running Windows, you'll be able to access a new overlay via the in-game menu or by pressing your shift and F1 keys at the same time, which "includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile". You know, the PlayStation ones you'd usually see when playing games on your PS5.

In line with this addition, the PC version of the game uses the same set of trophies as the PS5 version, though it "also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store", making it sound like you'll be able to earn the latter instead or as well, depending on whether you've signed into you PSN account to access the overlay.

Oh, and, if you've already unlocked some trophies in the director's cut version of Ghost of Tsushima on PS5, "when you connect the same PlayStation Network account to the PC version you will have those Trophies also unlocked there", you know, just in case you want to be reminded that you've already seen some, if not all, of what the game has to offer.

You'll also have to sign into PSN in order to play the multiplayer Legends mode, which will feature cross-play between PC players and those on both PS5 and PS4, complete with voice chat, so you can tell your buddies on other devices just how very good they are at video games.

As you might expect given the whole PCS5 thing Sony and Sucker Punch are going for here, PC Ghost of Tsushima will come with full PS5 controller support. Lest you think you weren't on PC though, there'll be a whole bunch of graphical options to play around with, so you can make your graphics card squeal.

