It sure looks like Sucker Punch is hiring for Ghost of Tsushima 2

It makes sense that Sucker Punch would want to make a series out of Ghost of Tsushima, a game that has sold over 8 million copies to date. So when job ads crop up, hiring for an unannounced open world stealth game, our minds automatically turn to Ghost of Tsushima 2.

Per two new jobs ads on the Sucker Punch website – one asking for a Technical Combat Designer and one asking for a a Senior Combat Designer – we may have some preliminary details about what the studio is looking to achieve with its next title (thanks, Tech4Gamers).

The job ads both state a desire for staffers experienced with melee combat and stealth, as well as experience working in open world scenarios. Given that the previous game from the studio featured all those elements, it's not a stretch to think that this could, feasibly, be Ghost of Tsushima 2.

There's also a listing up for an Encounter Designer, whose job would be to "meld interesting layouts and challenging enemies into compelling game encounters", all with an "action stealth" focus.

Of course, there's always the chance this could be something else; a new IP, perhaps, or even a follow-up to the Sly Cooper or Infamous series. At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed by either Sony or the developer itself. So we'll just have to wait and see what these jobs end up being for.

We learned in April that Sucker Punch isn't "actively working" on any more patches for Ghost of Tsushima, so it stands to reason that the stuidio's focus is fully on this new, as-yet-unnamed game.

If you're hungry for more stealthy samurai action, you'll be pleased to know that there's a Ghost of Tsushima film in the works with John Wick's Chad Stahelski directing.