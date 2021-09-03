Ghost of Tsushima patch fixes its most annoying little problem

Sucker Punch has rolled out a very important update for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on Thursday. Patch 2.08 specifically targets a longstanding problem that somehow wasn't fixed with the game's launch on PS5.

Simply put: it takes too long to view cosmetics in Ghost of Tsushima’s menu. If you decide to check how a piece of armour, hat or anything else looks on your character before you commit, you're looking at upwards of six or seven seconds for the preview to load.

Good luck trying to flip through colours or styles for the same armour set, because by the time it loads, you will have likely forgotten what the original design looks like. Flipping back and forth between them doesn't help, either, because it will still take the same amount of time to load each preview.

This has been a problem on PS4, but everyone just chalked it off to the slow mechanical drive in the console. But when the Director's Cut was announced for PS5, faster loading time was one of the key features of the paid upgrade. Unfortunately, that didn't extend to these preview screens. Until now.

Patch 2.08 also brings back coloured button prompts, and makes a few fixes to the Legends co-op mode.

Patch 2.08 for #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut is now live. This patch improves the load time for viewing cosmetics in menus on PS5, restores color button prompts, plus various Legends adjustments and additional bug fixes. — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) September 2, 2021

