Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 8 million copies

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch has announced the game has passed another sales milestone.

According to the studio, the title has now sold over 8 million copies since it released in July of last year.

The figure is up by 3 million units from the 5 million reported in November 2020.

Within three days on sale, Ghost of Tsushima sold over 2.4 million units worldwide, which made it PS4's fastest-selling first-party IP debut. During the same month, it was the best-selling game in the US according to NPD.

The game was also a hit in Japan where it became the country's second-highest PS4 game in sales for a first-party game ever.

A month after the game's release, a Director's Cut was made available for both PS5 and PS4, and in October, the multiplayer expansion Legends was released alongside the addition of a new game plus feature to the base game.

