Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 8 million copies

That's up from the 5 million announced in November.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch has announced the game has passed another sales milestone.

According to the studio, the title has now sold over 8 million copies since it released in July of last year.

The figure is up by 3 million units from the 5 million reported in November 2020.

Within three days on sale, Ghost of Tsushima sold over 2.4 million units worldwide, which made it PS4's fastest-selling first-party IP debut. During the same month, it was the best-selling game in the US according to NPD.

The game was also a hit in Japan where it became the country's second-highest PS4 game in sales for a first-party game ever.

A month after the game's release, a Director's Cut was made available for both PS5 and PS4, and in October, the multiplayer expansion Legends was released alongside the addition of a new game plus feature to the base game.

If you are one of the additional 3 million who purchased the game recently, and you need a bit of help with things, have a look at our Ghost of Tsushima guides where you will find our picks of the best charms, best armor, and best ghost weapons and techniques.

