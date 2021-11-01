The Genshin Impact “Yummy! Barbecue Under The Stars” web event is currently live, and with it comes the challenge to cook up each unique dish that can be found within the Grilled Fish archive. Each new dish comes with its own unlock rewards, so if you want to get the most out of this limited time event, you’ll want to fill the entire archive out.

As such, we’ve written out this guide (with much assistance from the Genshin Impact Reddit where other players are hard at work trying to figure out all the recipes) to show you how to grill up each and every dish featured in the Yummy! Barbecue Under The Stars event.

This guide will be updated as new dishes are discovered, but with a six hour cooldown between each fish that Childe catches, there’s no rush to fill out the archive on day one. Instead, work through the list from top to bottom, just be sure to log in every day if you want each entry!

As reference for the different stages of cooking, we recommend referring to the excellent fish table found on the Genshin Impact Fandom wiki.

All Grilled Fish Dishes

Here are all the dishes found in the Grilled Fish archive, in the order they appear in the list:

Fresh and Juicy Grilled Fish - Both sides of the fish are half cooked, with just right amount of seasoning.

Grilled FIsh with Mild Seasoning - One side of the fish must be perfectly cooked (golden brown), with light / medium seasoning applied.

Wild Style Grilled Bitter Pufferfish - Must use the bitter pufferfish. Both sides must be cooked perfectly (golden brown) with just right amount of seasoning.

Exquisite Medaka Dish - Must use the Medaka fish. Both sides must be cooked perfectly (golden brown) with just right amount of seasoning.

Perfectly Grilled Golden Bass - Must use the Golden Bass. Both sides must be cooked perfectly (golden brown) with just right amount of seasoning.

Ordinary Grilled Fish - Any fish. Cooked both sides until they have a reddish colour (comes before perfectly cooked golden brown). Apply just right amount of seasoning.

Sashimi? - Have at least one side uncooked, with light / medium seasoning.

Sashimi With Extra Thick Sauce? - Have at least one side uncooked with heavy seasoning.

Grilled Fish With Strong Seasoning - One side of the fish must be perfectly cooked (golden brown), with a heavy amount of seasoning applied.

Charred Grilled Fish - One side of the fish burnt, with any amount of seasoning.

Grilled Black Snakehead - Both sides of the fish burnt, with any amount of seasoning.

Secret Dishes

The Grilled Fish archive also features five hidden recipes, with no in-game hints provided to help you discover them. These are:

Explosive and Overcooked Grilled Fish - Must use the Medaka fish. Fully grill both sides of the fish, and apply just right amount of seasoning.

Grilled Fish That Broke Through DImensions - You can use any fish for this dish. Cook both sides of the fish until a hole is burned through it. Apply any amount of seasoning.

Grilled FIsh Beyond Space and Time - Must use the Medaka fish. Both sides must be fully grilled. You must apply just right amount of seasoning.

Amazing Grilled Fish That Impressed Paimon - Must use Golden Bass. One side of the fish must be fully grilled, the other side must be burnt. Requires just right amount of seasoning.

Number One Grilled Fish in Teyvat - Currently unknown.