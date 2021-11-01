A new limited-time web event has gone live for Genshin Impact, this time featuring the paper samurai Shiki Taishou as players help him recreate the delicious grilled fish from his past. Titled "Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars," this event only lasts a week, so if you’re eager to earn some extra in-game rewards it's best to jump in now.

Set along the coast of Inazuma, the event has you relaxing by the beach with Childe and Xinyan as you grill up some event exclusive food! The event only lasts from today until November 7 at 8AM PST / 11AM EST/ 4PM BST, and provides a variety of rewards such as Mora and Crystal Cores. To take part in this limited event you must be at least adventure level 10.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The web event revolves around a simple mini-game where you as The Traveller grill different fish into unique dishes for Shiki Taishou. Depending on how long the fish is cooked for, and the amount of seasoning you sprinkle on the dish, a different food item is created! Once you create a new dish, it’s added to the archive where you can track the different delicacies you’ve created so far.

In order to take part in the mini-game you require three crucial ingredients: fish, wood, and seasoning. Fish are caught for you by Childe automatically over time, and placed into a basket every six hours. Wood is gained simply by logging into the game on a daily basis, while seasoning is acquired by completing certain tasks such as completing daily commissions and using resin in-game.

All in all the event seems to be a fun background game to provide a little extra reward for those willing to jump into Genshin Impact on the regular. We recommend checking in on the gang’s grilling spot once a day alongside your Genshin Impact dailies in order to maximise incoming loot and spice up the routine a little.

If you're looking for more Genshin Impact guides, we've got a breakdown on how to solve the mystery of the stones as part of the Through the Mists questline, alongside character builds for those looking to improve their party!