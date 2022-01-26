Genshin Impact Wonderous Shadows Puzzle Solutions - How do I solve Lantern Riddles?

If you’ve been enjoying the Latnern Rite festival taking place in Genshin Impact right now, you’ll likely have come across one of the events - Wondrous Shadows. Located on the docks of Liyue, this small minigame presents you as the player with a selection of shadow puzzles, which provide event currency and other rewards when solved.

This guide will take you through each and every shadow puzzle as they come out, showing you the solution so you can skip all the head scratching moments and quickly collect the precious prizes.

Bear in mind that not all puzzles are released immediately, so be sure to check back here after a few days to see updated salutations for newly released shadow puzzles.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite - How to solve the shadow puzzles

The aim of this game is to spin the wooden sculpture around so that a clear image is viewable on the wall behind it. You do this by rotating the wooden sculpture both vertically and horizontally. As you do, keep an eye on the metre at the bottom right of the screen, as it will fill up as your get closer and closer to the correct orientation.

Once you’ve moved the wooden sculpture to the correct position, the puzzle should complete and the object you were trying to find will appear on your screen, alongside your completion time.

Your reward for completing this puzzle? Primo gems, mora, and event tokens that can be redeemed for a variety of prizes in the event store.

We’ve got all the puzzle solutions below, so if you’re struggling to find the answer you can have a gander to see what you’re trying to make.

Genshin Impact - Lantern riddle 1 solution

For this puzzle, you’re trying to create the circular base of the lantern, then rotate it so this large portion is on the bottom.

Genshin Impact - Lantern riddle 2 solution

For this puzzle, you’re trying to create a boat! This is easiest when you aim to create the body of the ship, then you can rotate it horizontally so the shadow fits together smoothly, before spinning it the right way up.

Genshin Impact - Lantern riddle 3 solution

This lantern is a bird! Keep rotating it until you can start to see the two wings start to form, then adjust slightly horizontally until both sides are symmetrical. Once you’ve done that, spin until the bird is the right way up.

