Genshin Impact Lantern Rite festival - how to smelt perfect fireworks

We’ve finally made it to the Lantern Rite festival - Genshin Impact’s annual event celebrating the new year in the coastal city of Liyue. This year, players are able to smelt and shoot off their own fireworks as part of one of the special events.

Hey, put that shady cookbook down! There’s no need to look elsewhere with help on this event, as the article you’re reading right now will take you through everything you need to know in order to create the perfect fireworks in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite - how to create fireworks

To start creating fireworks, you’ll need to complete the introduction quest for 'Flameplume Starflowers’. This short chunk of story will provide you a firework tube once completed, which you can bring out through your inventory. Once set up on the ground in front of you, you’ll be able to both smelt and shoot off fireworks.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite - how to smelt perfect fireworks

Smelting fireworks makes up the core of this event, and revolves around a minigame where you smelt fireworks to the best of your ability. The better the firework, the better the score.

The goal of this minigame is to get each parameter for the firework to its sweet spot, indicated by the orange section on its bar. You do this by using smelting techniques on each aspect of the firework, which will move the progress bar up a set amount. From there, you can look and adjust smelting methods to hit each sweet spot.

The only barriers to success are overshooting the sweet spots, and endurance. Endurance is a sort of resource you have to manage, with each smelting technique using a set amount of endurance. To complete the firework, you need to hit these sweet spots before you run out of endurance.

For example, here's one of the early fireworks you can make. You can see here that both color and size have sweet spots close to the middle of the bar, while height is around a quarter of the way across. To try and hit all three of these, we’ll use the Nitpicker smelting method to raise both color and size moderately, while for height we’ll use tactile sensitivity.

Starting off with a nitpicker on color, a single smelt pushes the bar halfway to the sweet spot. From here we can clearly see another nitpicker will land us exactly where we’d like to be on colour, so with one more smelt we land exactly where we want.

The max score for each firework is 3000, but don’t worry if you can’t quite make it on your first go. As you create new fireworks and earn higher scores, your max endurance is increased and you unlock new smelting techniques. These make it easier to get the bar exactly where you want it, so do your best and come back later for the perfect smelt.

As a tip, don’t be afraid to get close then make up the rest of the distance with tactile smelts. Your endurance is a resource you should use up as much as possible, so there’s no need to be conservative with the amount you send for a perfect firework. Also, there’s no limit to how many times you can try to smelt a perfect firework, so don’t get discouraged by messing up a little.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite - firework Rewards

Once you’ve created the perfect fireworks, head on over to the events page for Fleeting Colors in Flight and check out the Flameplume Starflowers section. There, your efforts will be rewarded with Mora, primo gems, event currency you can spend in the event shop, upgrade materials, and of course fireworks.

With that, you’re well on your way to earning plenty of precious rewards! Be sure to log back in throughout the festival as more firework challenges are unlocked for even greater payouts!

For more Genshin Impact guides, check out our monthly genshin impact codes page, as well as our guide on what Genshin Impact characters are in the current wish banner.