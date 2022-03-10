Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming guide: all drink recipes and how to make them

If you’ve logged into Genshin Impact for the Of Drink A-Dreaming event recently, you may be wondering how to create all the drinks in the bartending minigame. As a limited time event available only for the next few days, players will want to unlock all of the recipes available in order to unlock the limited time awards linked with this fun side activity.

To help you out, this guide will take you through all of the craftable recipes in the game currently. As a note, not all the recipes are craftable at this current time, as certain ingredients are not yet unlocked. As they are, we’ll update this guide accordingly.

Of Drink A-Dreaming: All drink recipes

Listed below are all of the currently unlocked drink recipes currently available in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event:

Coffee

Athenaeum - 3x coffee

Moonlit Alley - 1x coffee / 1x milk / 1x cocoa paste

Golden Eden - 2x coffee / 1x milk

Night of Swirling Stars - 1x coffee / 2x milk

Caramel Pinecone - Not yet craftable

??? - Not yet craftable

Tea

Scholar’s Afternoon - 2x tea / 1x milk

Brightcrown - 1x tea / 2x milk

Boreal Watch - Not yet craftable

Laughter and cheer - 1x tea / 1x milk / 1x cocoa paste

Tart Brilliance - Not yet craftable

Misty Garden - 3x Tea

??? - Not yet craftable

Juice

Gray Valley Sunset - 3x juice

Sweet Cider Lake - 1x juice / 2x milk

Dawning Dew - Not yet craftable

Barbatos’ Boon - Not yet craftable

Snow Covered Kiss - 2x juice / 1x milk

??? - Not yet craftable

Blend

Stroke of Night - 1x coffee / 1x tea / 1x milk

Dusk - 1x tea / 2x juice

