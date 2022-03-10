Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming guide: all drink recipes and how to make them

Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming guide: all drink recipes and how to make themCurious how to make all the drinks in Genshin Impact's Of Drink A-Dreaming event? We've got all the recipes listed out for you here.
If you’ve logged into Genshin Impact for the Of Drink A-Dreaming event recently, you may be wondering how to create all the drinks in the bartending minigame. As a limited time event available only for the next few days, players will want to unlock all of the recipes available in order to unlock the limited time awards linked with this fun side activity.
To help you out, this guide will take you through all of the craftable recipes in the game currently. As a note, not all the recipes are craftable at this current time, as certain ingredients are not yet unlocked. As they are, we’ll update this guide accordingly.
Of Drink A-Dreaming: All drink recipes
Listed below are all of the currently unlocked drink recipes currently available in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event:
Coffee
- Athenaeum - 3x coffee
- Moonlit Alley - 1x coffee / 1x milk / 1x cocoa paste
- Golden Eden - 2x coffee / 1x milk
- Night of Swirling Stars - 1x coffee / 2x milk
- Caramel Pinecone - Not yet craftable
- ??? - Not yet craftable
Tea
- Scholar’s Afternoon - 2x tea / 1x milk
- Brightcrown - 1x tea / 2x milk
- Boreal Watch - Not yet craftable
- Laughter and cheer - 1x tea / 1x milk / 1x cocoa paste
- Tart Brilliance - Not yet craftable
- Misty Garden - 3x Tea
- ??? - Not yet craftable
Juice
- Gray Valley Sunset - 3x juice
- Sweet Cider Lake - 1x juice / 2x milk
- Dawning Dew - Not yet craftable
- Barbatos’ Boon - Not yet craftable
- Snow Covered Kiss - 2x juice / 1x milk
- ??? - Not yet craftable
Blend
- Stroke of Night - 1x coffee / 1x tea / 1x milk
- Dusk - 1x tea / 2x juice
For more Genshin Impact content, check out our free Genshin codes page, as well as our roundup of recent Genshin Banners and what characters and weapons they featured!