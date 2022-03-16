Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream start time and date

The Genshin Impact version 2.6 announcement stream has finally gotten a date and time, and it’s soon too! For those who want an early look at what’s coming next in the next major update for the stupidly popular free to play action adventure game, these announcement streams are the earliest way to get an official look at all the excitement stuff on the way.

This short article will take you through when and where you can watch the Genshin Impact 2.6 announcement stream, so that you can be among the first to know what’s going on.

Where to watch the Genshin Impact 2.6 announcement stream

You can watch the Genshin Impact version 2.6 announcement stream via the official Genshin Impact Youtube channel, or their official Twitch.tv page. There, you’ll be able to watch all the juicy new stuff we can experience in the near future, alongside a chat chock full of passionate fans and weirdos alike.

Alternatively, a whole variety of Genshin Impact influencers are allowed to restream these announcements, so you can always check out what your favourite Youtuber or Twitch Streamer thinks of the new content live as it’s happening.

When to watch the Genshin Impact 2.6 announcement stream

The Genshin Impact announcement stream can be watched at the following times on Friday March 18:

US (east coast): 8AM

US (west coast): 5AM

UK: 12PM

Europe: 1PM

This is thankfully a great time for us European viewers who’ll be able to take a cheeky lunch break and watch the livestream. Unfortunately for our American friends, you;ll have to wake up early to catch the announcement.

That wraps up our Genshin Impact version 2.6 announcement time and date piece! For additional Genshin goodness, check out our piece on the free Genshin Impact codes for March 2022, as well as the Genshin Impact wish banner history.