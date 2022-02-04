Genshin Impact version 2.5 livestream recap - everything coming in the next major update

The Genshin Impact version 2.5 update livestream has just concluded, and with it a surge of new information has been released onto the internet for the community to pick apart ahead of the official release. If you’ve not got the time to watch the entire thing, this version 2.5 livestream recap is perfect for you!

A new trailer, as well as a look at a new character, events, story quests, and event banners were all presented! Not only that, but a brief sneak peak at the following update - version 2.6 was shown too. All this can be found below!

Genshin Impact 2.5 - New story and characters

First came the trailer (embedded above), which takes us back to Ekonomiya. This new zone was added as part of the prior update, and seems to be the location where the next step in the Genshin Impact story is set. We’re also due to find some new enemies there - Shadow Husks - which are powerful humanoids that make use of elemental damage to make traversing the underground cavern that much more perilous.

Next up is a sneak peak at Yae Miko - the next new character coming with version 2.5 of Genshin Impact. A four-star electro catalyst user, Yae Miko deals massive damage by leaving electro traps in her wake, which can then be erupted for additional damage. This character will be available as part of the Everbloom Violet event wish which is coming in the first half of the major update.

For those who get their hands on Yae Miko, there’s also a new catalyst weapon called the Kagura Verity. We aren’t sure how to get it quite yet, but information on how players can obtain this five star weapon is due to be coming soon.

There’s also a new boss fight with an enemy that looks like the Raiden Shogun, but who apparently isn’t quite the same person.. While we aren’t sure why the resemblance is so uncanny just yet, we do catch a glimpse at some of their distinct attacks including huge sweeping attacks and a range of electro moves.

Raiden will be obtainable by players through a re-run event banner alongside Sangonomiya during the second half of the version 2.5 update. So save up those primo gems if you haven’t picked them up yet!

Both characters are getting new story content too! So for those looking to learn more about Inazuma, Raiden, or Yae Miko will be able to do so as long as they’re all caught up with the main story quest currently available in-game right now!

Genshin Impact 2.5 - New and returning events

Plenty of new events are coming alongside the version 2.5 update! First comes the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, which places a corrosive darkness across the region. To battle this, players will have to use a new gadget and their wits to earn exclusive rewards.

Devine Ingenuity is next, and it’s a unique spin on the typical domain events we’ve seen in the past. Here players will be able to create their own domains for others to take on - all you have to do is create it and share it to other players to earn some precious rewards.

Then there’s Of Drink A-Dreaming - which is a (explicitly non-alcoholic) bar mini-game. In this, players will have to create custom cocktails for patrons as per their specific demands.

Finally we have two combat trails returning. Both Hyakunin Ikki and Overflowing Master events are set to release later down the line during the version 2.5 update, so make sure your team is properly upgraded before these drop.

Genshin Impact 2.5 - version 2.6 chasm announcement

Finally, after many months of speculation it’s been confirmed! Chasm will be the next new zone we’ll be able to explore, and while we don’t know much about it aside from it’s introduction alongside version 2.6, we were shown off some concept art for the new zone. Exciting stuff!

Genshin Impact 2.5 - limited time codes

Three codes were shown during the version 2.5 livestream. You can find them all below:

Code 1:(100 primo gems and 10 upgrade crystals) Code 2:(100 primo gems and five purple character XP books) Code 3:(100 primo gems and 50,000 mora)

All three of these Genshin Impact codes are valid until January 4 11PM UTC-5. So that’s 1PM EST / 10AM PST / 6PM GMT

This is all set to release during the version 2.5 update, which is coming out February 16. What do you think of all this new content? Are you going to jump into the new update when it comes out? Let us know below!

