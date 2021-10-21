Fortnite Shipwreck Cove guide - How to visit Shipwreck Cove

Fortnite Visit Shipwreck Cove is a quest popping up in the daily punchcard with a substantial amount of XP up for grabs.

Assuming you can actually find it, of course. Shipwreck Cove is in a secluded part of the map

Fortnite Shipwreck Cove location

Shipwreck Cove is the small inlet in the southeastern part of the map. It’s easy to miss, and it’s also easiest to reach if you drop close by. The storm swallows the cove quickly, since it’s at the map’s edge. There’s likely also going to be a fair bit of competition while Visit Shipwreck Cove is on the daily punchcard challenge list. Expect to run into at least a few other challengers.

If you drop here and manage to arrive before the bus leaves or before the storm grows stronger, you can still attack other players and be attacked. There’s usually not an abundance of weapons, so you should be able to melee any threats around you. Just make sure you don’t fall in the process.

Fortunately, all you have to do is, well, visit Shipwreck Cove. You don’t even have to drop down all the way to the shore for it to count on your card. The challenge pops up regularly in punchcard quests, so you’ll likely be doing this fairly often.

Once you’ve ticked this challenge off your list, book it out of the area before the storm starts closing in. There’s still a lot more to be done before the match ends.

