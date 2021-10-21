Fortnite Spirit Vessel locations and how to use a Shadow Stone to recover a Spirit Vessel

Fortnite Spirit Vessels are an important part of the Dark Jonesey Fortnitemares quest, but the trouble is actually finding them.

For something so important and mystical sounding, the Spirit Vessels are rather small and tucked out of the way. You'll need to grab a Shadow Stone first as well, but fortunately, they're easier to find.

Fortnite Spirit Vessel locations - Where to find Spirit Vessels

Spirit Vessels may spawn in two locations, one west of Dirty Docks and one west of Weeping Woods. Some people are reporting two Spirit Vessels spawning in the Dirty Docks area, shown circled on the map below, though I've only found the one near the pylon so far.

The Weeping Woods only has one Spirit Vessel so far, and it’s just slightly to the west of the Grim Fable. The convenient thing about this location is that the Shadow Stones needed to activate it are usually located closer to the Vessel in the forest location. The Dirty Docks Vessel has plenty of Stones around, but they’re further away.

Spirit Vessels are small, purple items nestled in a batch of harvestables, including stones and candles. They’re difficult to spot initially, so keep an eye out for these other items if you’re having a difficult time spotting them.

Fortnite Spirit Vessel - How to use Shadow Stone and recover the Spirit Vessel

Approach a Shadow Stone, and use it the same as you would any other consumable. This turns you into a spirit with a speed boost and a phase-shift ability for a short time. Interact with the Vessel to complete this quest.

You’ll still need to touch a cube and destroy Corruption clusters to finish the Dark Jonesey quests. A benefit to dropping in the Weeping Woods area is that Corruption clusters spawn nearby, so you can knock out two quests quickly before the storm closes in.

There's plenty more Fortnite Halloween once you complete Dark Jonesy's punchcard. Make sure to grab as much candy as you can for Hollowhead, and work on Ariana Grande's quests and the new Ghostbusters tie-in.