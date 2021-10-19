Fortnite The Oracle Speaks guide - How to complete all Dark Jonesey quests

Fortnite The Oracle Speaks are the Dark Jonesy quests for Fortnitemares 2021, and you get a snazzy new glider if you manage to complete them all.

It’ll take some time, but there’s a fun bit of lore tied in with Jonesy’s quests. Just keep your wits about you as you search. Dark Jonesey's punchcard takes you to some of the island's most popular spots.

Fortnite The Oracle Speaks - Dark Jonesy punchcard

Dark Jonesy is at the Steamy Stacks in Chapter 8, so head there first and speak with him to obtain the Dark Jonesy punchcard. You can only have five active quests at a time in Fortnite, so make sure you’ve got room to take on the new quests before starting.

Here’s what’s in store once you acquire the Dark Jonesy punchcard:

Collect Scrolls at different IO Bases

Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel

Touch a Cube

Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments

Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his vision

Fortnite Dark Jonesey punchcard - Collect Scrolls at different IO bases

For this one, you’ll need to track down the smaller IO bases — not the massive ones with satellites — and deal with the guards before you can collect a Scroll from inside.

You can find Chapter 8 IO bases:

Gas Station north of Lazy Lake

North of Dirty Docks

East of Pleasant Park near the river

Near the Disco Shack south of Misty Meadows

South of Holly Hedges where the Durr Buger Shop is (keep an eye out for Shadow Stones while you’re here, since you’ll need one for the next step)

Fortnite Dark Jonesey quests - Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel

Grab a Shadow Stone from around Holly Hedges, and make your way to the forest west of Weeping Woods. There’s a tree there with a Spirit Vessel underneath it. Interact with the Vessel to finish this quest.

Fortnite Dark Jonesey quests - Touch a Cube

This is an easier challenge. Try dropping near the Convergence so you can touch one of the cubes there. It’s a popular spot, so expect plenty of competition.

Fortnite Dark Jonesey quests - Destroy the Corruption cluster and all Corruption fragments

This one is also easier to handle near the Convergence site. Just south of the POI is an area where Corruption spawns. Attack them with your harvesting tool, and a Cluster eventually appears. Deal with it the same way.

Fortnite Dark Jonesey quests - Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his vision

As the name says, take the Spirit Vessel back to Dark Jonesy in Steamy Stacks to clear the punchcard, hear an ominous warning, and get your shiny new glider.

