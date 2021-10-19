Fortnite Ghostbusters Containment Specialist Quests: Where to find Seismographs, mini-Pufts, and Ghost Traps

Classic chills have come to Fortnite with the arrival of the Ghostbusters Punchcard.

Where do you find the Ghostbusters Containment Specialist?

You’ll have to defeat some scary specters, do some real science, and more to snag the “No Ghost” backbling and proudly wear the classic logo to ward off evil spirits. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n2pGPT3jAI Here’s everything you need to do to become a real Ghostbuster yourself, including taking on tiny versions of the series’ iconic enemy:, and where to deploy

To start the Ghostbusters Punchcard, speak to the Containment Specialist in the far south of the Fortnite map.

Inside the barn, accept the quest then head north to Misty Meadows or Catty Corner.

How do you deploy Seismographs in Fortnite?

The easiest place to deploy all three Seismographs at once is Misty Meadows.

Look for the blue outlines around the area in the eastern square next to the fountain, at the end of the road in the west.

Then there's another Seismograph next to the water in the north.

How do you exterminate mini-Pufts in Fortnite?

Once you find some mini-Pufts, it's quite easy to complete this challenge all at once.

In the southeast of Lazy Lake, look for the pool out back of the house. Swing your pickaxe at the mini-Pufts there, and you should be able to get all three.

How do you retrieve mechanical parts by destroying cars in Fortnite?

You can complete this challenge by destroying any of the trucks or cars you find throughout the Fortnite map.

A good place to do this is Corny Crops, since there's a truck and two cars in the middle of the area.

Where do you place Ghostbusters signs in Fortnite?

You can place Ghostbusters signs in either Holly Hedges, Dirty Docks, or Pleasant Park, but I did it in Dirty Docks.

Look for the blue outlines around the area and you can do all three in the same place.

Where do you deploy a Ghost Trap in Fortnite?

Check your quest menu and look on the map for all the locations where Ghost Traps appear. Then you're looking for the blue outline like with the previous challenges.

Once you interact with the Ghost Trap, the No Ghost backbling will be yours!

