Fortnite Ariana Grande Monster Hunter Quests: How to reveal the Command Symbol

It’s not just Ariana Grande’s singing that’s out of this world, as she returns to Fortnite as a monster hunting astronaut with a string of quests for you to complete.

Ticking off all 5 markers on Ariana Grande’s Punchcard nets you her special “All Weather Extractor'' Harvesting Tool for your locker, as well as a hefty chunk of season XP towards your progress.

Where do you find the Ariana Grande Monster Hunter quests in Fortnite?

The Monster Hunter quests send you all across the updated, newly spookified Fortnite map collecting records and placing them in turntables, as well as studying monster footprints and performing specific moves to reveal the Command Symbol. Here's everywhere you need to go.

But first, you need to speak to Ariana, who you can find in Believer Beach at the end of the pier.

Where do you find Ariana Grande records and turntables in Fortnite?

Ariana's first quest tasks you with finding one of her music records and playing it on a turntable.

One of the easiest places to find a record is southwest of Misty Meadows, on top of the mountain. Inside the house on top of the mountain you will find Fabio Sparklemane, and next to him a box of records.

All you need to do is interact with the box of records, then with the turntables next to them - then you can move onto the next part.

Where do you study the Caretaker's Footprints in Fortnite?

Check your quest log screen, and you'll see that there are tons of Caretaker's Footprints all over the map.

As you approach one of the marked areas, you're looking for pink craters on the floor. There should be about 5 Caretaker footprints in each named area.

You have to do this in two named areas to complete this part of the quest.

How do you collect Symbols from Eliminated Cube Monsters in Fortnite?

To collect Symbols from Cube Monsters, look for the orange symbols on the map before you drop in from the battle bus.

Inside the corrupted bubbles, you will find Cube Monsters: non-player characters that chase and attack you.

Grab any weapon, or your harvesting tool, and defeat 5 Cube Monsters, then interact with the large, diamond-shaped crystals they drop when they die.

How do you reveal the Command Symbol in Fortnite?

The most difficult of Ariana Grande's Monster Hunter quests is revealing the Command Symbol.

Look at the quest log screen and go to one of the marked locations: one of the easiest is in the middle of Corny Crops to the north of the barn.

Around the outside of the Command Symbol are three sticks stuck into the ground.

Stand next to one of the sticks and a hologram will appear. It will either tell you to jump, swing your pickaxe, or do a dance emote. The one in the image above is the jump hologram.

Do one of those three actions next to all three sticks and you will reveal the Command Symbol in the middle.

If you're struggling to tell the holograms apart, just jump, swing your pickaxe, and dance next to all three and it will work.

How do you Launch Signal Flares in Fortnite?

Finally, to collect your prize and complete the monster hunter quests. Head to three of the marked locations on the map to launch the signal flares.

All you need to do is interact with the big rockets to launch a barrage of fireworks.

