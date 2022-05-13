Where to find the Choppa in Fortnite - All Choppa locations

The Choppa locations in Fortnite are tucked away at the edges of the island, and while you might expect a giant chunk of flying metal to stand out in the landscape, they’re surprisingly tough to find. They’re also versatile and fast, making them one of the best ways to travel around the map.

Where are the Choppa locations in Fortnite?

We’ve found four Choppas on the island so far, all of which are at the edge of the island and likely to get swallowed by the storm early in a match. Here’s where to look.

Given their locations on the map, it’s best to land near the choppa so you have a better chance of reaching it before the storm closes in. With only four Choppas to pilot, you can naturally expect some competition from others who want to complete the challenge, so try and aim for a location that’s further away from the battle bus path if you can.

Enter the Choppa the same as you would a car or truck, and then you’re off.

Choppa controls

The Choppa controls pretty much the same as any other vehicle, though with the obvious exception of being able to rise higher and descend. It also has a boost option that gives you a brief increase in speed at the expense of fuel.

The Choppa is still vulnerable to shots from other players, even at high altitudes, though you can ascend and descend to try and throw their aim off. The Choppa will crash when it runs out of fuel, but despite the helicopter turning into an explosive fireball, you don’t actually take any damage once it crashes.

These are some of the best vehicles to get around the island in, so they’re worth grabbing even after you’ve completed the challenge.

Travel 1000 meters in the Choppa

The Choppa challenge is fairly straightforward. You just need to… well, travel 1,000 meters in it without crashing. Once you finish the challenge, you’ll get a whopping 20,000 XP toward your battle pass level.

If you’re trying to rack up even more XP, check out the May the 4th quests while they’re still around, including blocking attacks with a lightsaber and taking a trip to a Stormtrooper checkpoint. If it’s skins you’re after, the Omega Knight quests are live now, with a chance at earning new cosmetics for the base skin for the next few weeks.