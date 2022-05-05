Fortnite Omega Knight quests - All Omega Knight token locations

The Fortnite Omega Knight quests are live, tasking you with finding Omega Knight level-up tokens. There are seven tokens scattered around the island each week for four weeks, starting May 4, and finding all seven unlocks a new set of cosmetics for your Omega Knight skin. It’ll take some time, but we’ll be updating this each week as new Level Up Tokens drop on the island.

How do you get the Omega Knight quests?

Unlike most quests, the Omega Knight quests are locked behind a special pack that’s bundled in with the Omega Knight skin set. It’ll cost you 1,200 VBucks – roughly $15 – and the pack comes with an extra bundle of cosmetics, assuming you complete all the quests. Omega Knight quests revolve around finding seven level-up tokens, and you’ll get a new cosmetic for reaching each milestone.

All Omega Knight Token locations

Here’s where to find each of this week’s Level Up Tokens. The quest markers on the map are typically off by several meters, so we’ve marked the exact locations in red on the images below. Once you get close enough, you’ll see a Token icon pop up on your mini-map too.

Token southwest of Greasy Grove

This one is southwest of the restaurant in the center of Greasy Grove, near the edge of the map. Since it’s in the middle of nowhere, it’s best to drop here first and make your way to areas less drastically affected by the storm.

Token northwest of Camp Cuddle

The quest icon shows this one in the river. It isn’t.

Token northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

This one is on a rise north of the Logjam icon on the map. It’s a good place to hit first, since Logjam has some cars you can hop in to get around the rest of the map faster. There’s a Stormtrooper checkpoint not too far away as well, so hit that up if you still need to complete a Stormtrooper bounty.

Token on an island East of Sanctuary

This is probably the most straightforward. Swim out to the southeastern island east of Sanctuary, and you’ll find the token at the eastern tip.

Token west of the Joneses

The description is a bit vague here, as the token is between Chonker’s Speedway and The Joneses, just north of the desert.

Token at Coney Crossroads

The quest marker suggests it’s actually inside the building complex at Coney Crossroads, but it’s on a hill to the southeast.

Token near Tilted Towers

South of the towers and up a hill is where you’ll find this Token.

What are the Omega Knight quest rewards?

Here's what you'll get this week for all your trouble:

Complete 7 quests: Knight's Torment Black Bling Complete 14 quests: Knight's Torment Pickaxe Complete 21 quests: Knight’s Torment (Aurum Eques Style) Complete 28 quests: Omega Knight (Aurum Eques Style)

The Omega Knight skin itself unlocks as soon as you purchase the Omega Knight pack.

If you’re just getting started in this week’s new Fortnite content, make sure to grab a lightsaber and stop by a Stormtrooper checkpoint to complete the new quests.