If you’re wondering where to find lightsabers in Fortnite, there’s a good reason. They’re one of the May the 4th celebration centerpieces – and a vital part of certain quests – but unlike in previous years, you won’t find them waiting in special cubes. Once you do finally track down a lightsaber, you’ll have a swanky new melee weapon to slice through foes with, one with a special defensive ability tied to a new May the 4th challenge as well.

Where do you find lightsabers in Fortnite?

Potentially anywhere. Lightsabers may spawn wherever there’s normally loot, but it seems that there’s no fixed lightsaber location. We also haven’t had any luck finding them in chests, though it’s always worth a try just in case. Lightsabers have a golden halo around them, similar to other mythic weapons, and their distinct lightsaber appearance makes them difficult to overlook.

Any point of interest and the surrounding locales are worth checking. I found my first one in a quiet spot just outside the temple – and then went two consecutive matches without seeing one again.

Which lightsabers are in Fortnite?

2022’s May the 4th celebrations include four lightsabers:

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (blue)

Kylo Ren’s (red with a hilt)

Mace Windu’s (purple)

Luke Skywalker’s (green)

Spawn rates and locations are seemingly random, so you have as high a chance of finding Luke’s saber as you do Mace Windu’s.

How do you block with a lightsaber in Fortnite?

This year’s sabers have streamlined controls. You can attack with it similar to how you’d use a melee weapon, and you can block incoming bullets and blaster shots using the “aim” button. While blocking, you can also use the jump button to evade attacks. The control scheme is on the left of the screen if you need a visual.

You can just hold the block button to deflect incoming bullets and blaster shots – no other effort required. Blocking isn’t foolproof, though, and it’s best used in one-on-one encounters. After blocking several shots, the next shot will momentarily stagger you, leaving you open to attacks and unable to block them or use items for a couple of seconds.

The best way to clear this challenge fast is taking on IO guards, since they’re more predictable and fire a barrage of bullets.

Once you've blocked enough shots, you'll clear this May the 4th quest, which counts towards the five needed to get the Empire banner.