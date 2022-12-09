Final Fantasy 16 release date set for June, 2023 on PS5

What do we know about? Well, to date, we've heard that Naoki Yoshida and the rest of the team promise a " comprehensive game full of story and gameplay ". We know that it was announced in September 2020 for PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive (at least in the short term).

We know the game is set in the land of Valisthea where six factions are almost to the point of conflict due to a spreading disease called the Blight, in which crystals lie at the center of the problem.

And now, thanks to The Game Awards 2022, we know that the title is coming on June 22, 2022.

At The Game Awards 2022, Square Enix and Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida showed a new trailer for the game, titled “Revenge.” As you'd expect, it was packed with action, giant summons, chocobos, and all the FF tropes you'd expect.

Take a look at the newest trailer below.

"The flames of vengeance burn bright and beckon with ambitious hunger. Awaken the Eikons, but will you dominate them or will they dominate you?" reads the blurb for the trailer.

The game is nearly done , so these sorts of announcements landing at The Game Awards make sense in light of that.

Final Fantasy 16 carried on using action comabt – as we saw with the last mainline game in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy 15 – to appeal to a younger crowd. And the title is taking inspioration from recent 'triple-A open world RPGs,' too. So from that, you have a sense of what you can expect from the title when it launches.

Maybe this new trailer will represent the start of a new info drop from Square Enix. To date, Square Enix has stayed a bit mum on the latest RPG megahit, because it doesn't want to set the wrong sort of expectations.