Final Fantasy 16 in "the final stages of development," according to its producer

Development on Final Fantasy 16 seems to be going well. So well in fact, it is in the final stages of development.

This is according to the game's producer Naoki Yoshida who recently said as much in fashion company Uniqlo's latest in-store magazine (translated by aitaikimochi on Twitter).

"We are in the final stages of development for the new numbered gme in the series, Final Fantasy 16," Yoshida told the magazine. "We aim to deliver a comprehensive game full of story and gameplay.

"Unlike an online game that involves many players at the same time, Final Fantasy 16 offers a different experience where it focuses on the individual player and immerses you in the story.

"For those who have grown up and realized that reality isn't kind to you, and have drifted away from Final Fantasy, we hope that Final Fantasy 16 will be a game that can bring back the passion you once had with the series."

Under the direction of Hiroshi Takai, Final Fantasy 16 was announced in September 2020 for PlayStation 5. The game is set in the land of Valisthea where six factions are almost to the point of conflict due to a spreading disease called the Blight.

The land is studded with Mothercrystals that are described as glittering mountains of crystal which tower over the realms and blessing them with aether. For generations, people have taken advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magic in order to live the life of comfort and plenty.

In the game, there are Eikons which are described as powerful and deadly creatures that reside in a Dominant - a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their power. In some nations, Dominants are treated as royalty while others are forced to serve as weapons of war.

Those who are born as Dominants cannot escape their fate, and one of the humans to bear what he considers a bit of burden is Joshua Rosfield, the second son of the Archduke of Rosaria. Instead of his older brother Clive awakening as the Dominant of the Phoenix, it was instead the meek and bookish Joshua who was chosen. Unlike the brave and strong Clive, Joshua is a bit frail and has an aversion to carrots for some reason.

Little else is really known about the game, as Square has stayed a bit mum on it, only promising to reveal more sometime this spring.

Currently without a release date, Final Fantasy 16 has only been confirmed for PS5, but industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls says it will arrive on PC six months after PS5, and on other consoles a year later.